Michael Kors appoints Chief Brand Officer

Michael Kors has named Francesca Leoni as the new Senior Vice President, Chief Brand Officer for the Michael Kors brand reporting to John D. Idol, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The company said that she will be joining Michael Kors on February 5, 2018.

“We are excited to have someone with Leoni’s global expertise and business acumen with luxury brands join our organization. She has an outstanding track record developing strategic communications and marketing in the fashion industry which makes her an important addition to the Michael Kors management team,” said Idol.

Leoni has over 20 years’ experience within the fashion industry. Since 2010, she has been the worldwide communications director at Valentino in Rome. In this capacity, the company said in a statement, she was responsible for the development and implementation of all global communications initiatives and events, including public relations and marketing. Prior to Valentino, from 2005 to 2010, Leoni was the worldwide public relations & events director for Bulgari, and from 2000 to 2005, she was the senior director, public relations & cultural events for Hermès. She has also held numerous public relations roles at Malo.

Commenting on her appointment, Michael Kors added, “Francesca is an outstanding addition to our team. She has tremendous experience in the communications and marketing arena with luxury brands, and is the ideal choice to communicate the company’s vision, drive collaboration and inspire our global consumers.”

Picture:Michael Kors website