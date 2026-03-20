Michael Kors appoints Corey Moran as chief marketing officer

US-based luxury group Capri Holdings has announced the appointment of Corey Moran as the chief marketing officer (CMO) for its Michael Kors brand. The appointment is scheduled to become effective on April 10, 2026.

In this newly created position, Moran will be responsible for overseeing an integrated marketing organisation. His remit includes brand communications, content creation, and consumer data analytics.

The strategic objective of the role is to increase revenues through enhanced customer acquisition. By aligning the Jet Set lifestyle image and fashion storytelling of Michael Kors with data-driven consumer engagement strategies, the company aims to bolster its market position.

Strategic focus on data and brand desirability

Moran joins the fashion house from the US-based technology firm Google, where he served for nearly 10 years. His most recent role at the company was head of industry for its fashion and luxury segments.

Prior to his tenure at Google, Moran spent almost a decade at the UK-based consumer goods company Coty. During that time, he held senior marketing roles for a portfolio of prestige fragrance brands, including Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Chloé, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Balenciaga.

Earlier in his career, he held various marketing positions at the UK-based multinational Unilever. This extensive background in both luxury goods and digital analytics is central to the brand’s future growth plans.

Executive leadership on long term growth

John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings, stated that Moran brings extensive knowledge of marketing and data analytics across the fashion, luxury, and consumer sectors. Idol noted that the position reflects a continued focus on strengthening the leadership team and advancing marketing capabilities to support long term growth.

As the organisation evolves to become more consumer centric, Moran is expected to support the focus on strengthening brand desirability. The group aims to drive customer engagement on a global scale through these integrated efforts.

Moran described Michael Kors as an iconic global brand and expressed that he is honoured to join at a pivotal moment. He noted that bringing together brand storytelling and data creates an opportunity to build stronger connections with consumers while driving business results.

Capri Holdings, which is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), currently consists of Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. The group maintains a focus on the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories through its diverse brand heritage.