Michael Kors appoints Thomas Edwards as its new CFO

Michael Kors Holdings has named Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Treasurer effective immediately.

“We are excited to have Tom join our organization and oversee responsibilities for global finance, operations and IT,” said John D. Idol, Michael Kors Chairman and CEO in a statement, adding, “Tom is a veteran in the global consumer goods industry and a proven financial and operational leader. He will be instrumental to us as we continue to execute on our key growth and operational initiatives as well as drive value for our shareholders.”

The company said, Edwards has extensive experience as a financial and operational leader. He joins the company from Brinker International, a casual dining restaurant company, where he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since March 2015. Prior to that, he held numerous positions within finance at Wyndham Worldwide from 2007 to 2015, including having served as executive vice president and CFO of the Wyndham Hotel Group from March 2013 to March 2015.

He has also held a number of financial and operational leadership positions in the consumer goods industry, including as vice president, consumer innovation and marketing services at Kraft Foods and vice president, finance at Nabisco Food Service Company.

Edwards is succeeding Joseph B. Parsons, who is retiring after 13 years with the company. Parsons will remain with the company through August 1, 2017 in his current role.

