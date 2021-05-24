Michael Kors names president of EMEA

Capri Holdings Limited has named Robin Gendron as president of Michael Kors EMEA, effective June 1.

Gendron, who has been with Michael Kors for more than 15 years, started in the company’s Montreal office, then moving to the US as the vice president of footwear sales. He subsequently moved to London to lead wholesale and merchandising for the EMEA region, and in his most recent role held the position of senior vice president - retail, e-com and operations for EMEA.

In his new role as president of EMEA, Gendron will report to John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings.

Commenting on the appointment, Idol said in a statement: “Robin has deep roots in the Michael Kors brand and has proven himself to be a strong leader and innovative thinker as the company has grown exponentially over the past 15 years.

“He has an exceptional breadth of knowledge of all aspects of the business, from sales, retail and merchandising to e-commerce and operations. He is the ideal choice to lead Michael Kors EMEA into the future.”

Gendron added: “Michael has created one of the most successful and iconic global brands, and I am honoured to continue to propel Michael’s vision and drive the business for the EMEA region.”