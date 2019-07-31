Michel Bilodeau named as Vans vice president, general manager for EMEA

Following a strong first quarter revenue report, VF Corporation has announced a new appointment within the Vans leadership team. Michel Bilodeau will take the role of vice president, general manager of Vans EMEA as of October 2019. Bilodeau currently serves as the vice president, general manager of VF Outdoor & Action Sports for Canada.

Bilodeau has been with VF since 2009, initially in the role of general manager for Vans Canada. In his current position with VF Outdoor & Action Sports, he is responsible for overseeing Canadian business across The North Face, Timberland, Vans, Smartwool and Jansport.

Before he joined VF, Bilodeau was a partner at Canadian sportswear distributor Sports Odyssee, Inc., a Canadian distributor of action sportswear, which at the time was the the sole distributor of Vans in the country, thus allowing Bilodeau a strong understanding of the Vans brand.

“Michel has played an instrumental role in spearheading the growth and development of not only our Vans brand throughout Canada but also for other brands in the VF portfolio," Doug Palladini, Vans global brand president, said in a statement. "As EMEA continues to be a critical growth region for the Vans® brand, his extensive background and understanding of the marketplace will further enable our ability to grow and authentically connect with our consumers across the region.”