Michelle Ojulah to join M&S as Head of kidswear buying

Ex-Cath Kisdton executive, Michelle Ojulah is joining Marks and Spencer Plc (M&S) on June 25, 2018, as Head of kidswear buying.

Confirming her appointment, M&S spokesperson told FashionUnited that this follows an internal move with Carla Petersen moving to the menswear department. AT M&S, Ojulah will report to Jill Stanton, who is joining the business in July 2018 as Director of womenswear and kidswear.

The company said, Ojulah joins M&S from Cath Kidston, where as head of kids, she was responsible for complete product development, design and buying of the entire kids global range. Prior to that Ojulah worked as senior buyer at Boden and as buyer at Monsoon. She started her career with George at ASDA.

Picture:Facebook/M&S