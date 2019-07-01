Milligan appoints Stuart Harris as chief operating officer

Retail developer Milligan has named Queensberry Real Estate founder, Stuart Harris as its chief operating officer.

Milligan, known as an industry innovator, for its work in the outlet, airport, town centre, shopping centre, and leisure sectors in the UK and Europe, stated in a press release that Harris would bring more than 25 years’ of experience in the leasing and development of mixed-use schemes across the UK to the company.

John Milligan, chief executive of Milligan said: “Stuart broadens the skills and experience that Milligan can offer with his exceptional track record working in particular with complex projects and local authorities.

“His appointment as chief operating officer comes at a time when we are responding to the challenges faced by high streets and shopping centres – problems that are growing and shifting by the day. We see real opportunity in this market, reimagining retail places, and we are strengthening our team accordingly.”

Commenting on his appointment, Harris added: “I’m delighted to be joining Milligan at such an exciting time in the industry. Milligan’s unique experience and insights into generating experiential retail and mixed-use environments resonate with my own vision for the future of our industry – and I share the company’s vision for growth.

"Many traditional town and retail centres are reaching - or have passed - the tipping point where taking a conventional Asset Management approach is the equivalent of rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic. The highly proactive, energetic, agile and bespoke approach that Milligan adopts in every new development and redevelopment is precisely what the market needs - and I look forward to being a key part of Milligan’s growing future.”

