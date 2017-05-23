Miranda Curtis to step down from the M&S board

Marks and Spencer Group (M&S) has announced in a statement that following her appointment as Lead Non-Executive Director of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in April 2017, Miranda Curtis will step down from the board at the end of her second three-year term on February 1, 2018.

Commenting on her departure from the company, Robert Swannell, Chairman of M&S said in the statement, "We are delighted that Miranda will be with us until the end of her second term in February 2018. I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her significant contributions to the M&S Board and its committees over the last six years. We wish her well in her new role at the FCO."

The company said that since her appointment in February 2012, Curtis has served on the remuneration, audit and nomination committees.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of this fantastic business and to have played a part in shaping this brand for its future," added Curtis.

Picture:M&S website