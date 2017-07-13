Missguided's Chief Financial Officer leaves the business

London - Paul Masters, the Chief Financial Officer of fast-fashion retailer Missguided has left the company.

Masters previously joined the team at Missguided in February 2015 and has overseen the brand during a period of exponential growth. Sales at the fast-fashion etailers have more than doubled over the past years, growing from 51.1 million pounds in 2014 to 117.2 million pounds in 2016.

Prior to serving at Missguided, Masters worked for 10 years at Umbro, climbing the ladder to become director of group finance and investor relations. He also worked at fashion brand Bench, serving as finance director and interim CEO during his six-year tenure. His next appointment remains unknown, but he is said to have left Missguided on good terms.