Missoni names new CEO

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, Missoni has moved forward with strengthening its managerial ranks. The legacy luxury Italian fashion house has appointed Livio Proli as their new CEO. Proli had a very lengthy tenure at Giorgio Armani where he held the positions general manager and managing director. Proli also held the roles of president and ceo of GA Retail Srl and GA Operations SpA, as well as of president of the Giorgio Armani owned Olimpia Basket Milano team. He exited all of his Giorgio Armani affiliated roles last year.

“I am sure that Livio Proli, with his talent and wealth of experience, will be able to enhance Missoni’s potential and steer its team with the right leadership, ensuring the necessary evolution in the present challenging context,” said Missoni chairman and creative director Angela Missoni in a statement to WWD. “I look forward to starting our collaboration and to facing up together to our future ambitious projects.”

Proli will be the first ever CEO of Missoni. In addition to being a family owned company, Italian fund FSI also has a 41.2 percent stake in Missoni.

Things are looking up for the brand. With Italy lifting lockdown restrictions, Missoni's headquarters and production plant have reopened. Prior to the global lockdowns, Missoni was also focused on growing its store count. Within the past year, the company has opened stores in Bal Harbour and Dubai.

This fall, Missoni also plans on launching watches as part of a licensing agreement with Timex. With all of these business moves in place, Missoni is one of the few companies looking to expect a quick turnaround from coronavirus.

photo: courtesy of Missoni