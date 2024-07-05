Mister Spex appoints Tobias Krauss as new chairman of the supervisory board

Eyewear retailer Mister Spex has announced the departure of Claus-Dietrich Lahrs as chairman of the company's supervisory board. This position is now being taken over by Tobias Krauss, who was unanimously elected by the board. Krauss has been a member of the supervisory board since 2020 and is CEO of Abacon Capital, the family office of the Hamburg-based real estate and investment billionaire Albert Büll.

The position of deputy chairman of the supervisory board was also newly elected, with Nicola Brandolese to take on this role. Brandolese has been a member of the supervisory board of Mister Spex SE for three years and heads the strategy committee. Due to his former roles as group president retail of the Luxottica Group and managing director of Net-A-Porter, he has excellent industry knowledge, according to the company. Since 2021, Nicola Brandolese has been CEO of the Italian branch of the French software company Doctolib.

Brandolese succeeds Gil Steyaert. Steyaert, a former Adidas manager, and former Hugo Boss CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs have jointly resigned from their supervisory board mandates after only one month in office and with immediate effect. The reason for the decision is said to be different views on the strategic development of the company.

Mister Spex is undergoing a transformation process to significantly increase profitability and strengthen its position as an innovation and growth driver within the optics industry in the long term. Since its founding in 2007, the company has grown continuously and achieved sales of 223 million euros in 2023. In addition to online trading, Mister Spex operates over 70 of its own stores.