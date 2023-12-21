Mister Spex co-CEO Mirko Caspar to step down

Mirko Caspar, co-CEO of Mister Spex SE has decided to step down from the management board on December 31, 2023.

Founder and Co-CEO Dirk Graber and CFO Stephan Schulz-Gohritz will assume the additional responsibilities following the departure of Caspar.

Commenting on his tenure with the company, Casper said: "With more than 6 million customers and a very strong position in our core markets, Mister Spex is well-equipped for the future. For me it is time to take the next step."

The company said in a statement that during his twelve years with Mister Spex, Caspar played a pivotal role in the development of the business contributing to the growth of Mister Spex’s omnichannel model from 10 million euros of revenues to over 200 million euros in 2022.

"With Mirko, Mister Spex successfully grew its brand awareness to over 70 percent in its core markets. Together, we built a strong leadership team, and I am proud to say that we are now the leading digitally driven omnichannel optician in Germany," added Dirk Graber, Co-CEO and founder of Mister Spex.