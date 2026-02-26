Misto Holdings founder Gene Yoon transitions to honorary chairman

South Korean brand portfolio company Misto Holdings has announced that founder and chairman Gene Yoon has transitioned to the role of honorary chairman. The move is part of a planned leadership succession strategy aimed at strengthening corporate governance and supporting the long-term growth of the group.

The transition marks the formal handover of executive leadership to president and chief executive officer Keun-Chang (Kevin) Yoon. The appointment reinforces management continuity while preserving the strategic vision established by the founder over three decades.

Legacy of global acquisitions and rebranding

Gene Yoon founded the business in the early 1990s, initially introducing the Italian brand Fila to the South Korean market. Under his leadership, the company executed several transformative cross-border transactions, including the 2007 leveraged buyout of the global Fila trademark rights.

In 2011, the group acquired Acushnet Company, the owner of golf brands Titleist and FootJoy, in one of the largest consumer sector deals in South Korea at the time. These milestones evolved the business into a multi-brand global entity, currently generating approximately 3.08 billion dollars in annual revenue.

In April 2025, the company rebranded from Fila Holdings to Misto Holdings to reflect its diversified portfolio. The name change underscores the evolution of the firm into a global brand house focused on disciplined capital allocation and sustainable long-term growth.

New chapter under Kevin Yoon

As honorary chairman, Gene Yoon will remain engaged with the company, providing guidance on global portfolio development and long-term strategy. The executive leadership now rests with Kevin Yoon, who has spent nearly 20 years in senior roles across the global operations of the group.

Kevin Yoon stated that the priority of the company is to expand the global portfolio, strengthen governance, and deliver sustainable value creation. The group manages a collection of iconic labels, including Fila, Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cameron, Vokey Design and Kjus.