Miu Miu appoints Silvia Onofri as new CEO

The Prada Group has appointed Silvia Onofri as the new CEO of the Italian fashion brand Miu Miu, as confirmed to FashionUnited on Thursday. The incoming CEO will assume her new role on February 26 and will succeed Benedetta Petruzzo, who moved to Christian Dior Couture in October.

Onofri began her career at luxury jewelry brand Bulgari before transitioning to the Swiss luxury brand Bally in 2008. There, she climbed the ranks, ultimately becoming CEO for the regions of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in July 2018. She also took on responsibility for Bally’s global wholesale business. In 2023, Onofri joined Napapijri as Chairwoman.

The new CEO of Miu Miu holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of La Sapienza in Rome and also studied at the London School of Economics and the University of Greenwich.

Despite challenging global market conditions, the Prada Group continues to thrive. The subsidiary brand Miu Miu, in particular, has achieved impressive results. Miu Miu’s net revenue surged by 105 percent in the third quarter of 2024. The brand now represents 25 percent of the Prada Group’s total revenue. Additionally, Miu Miu continues to hold the top spot in the latest Lyst ranking.

With the appointment of Onofri as CEO of Miu Miu, the Prada Group is responding to the ongoing growth and success of the brand. Miu Miu has positioned itself as one of the most influential labels in the fashion industry in recent years, and Onofri’s experience and leadership are expected to further strengthen the brand’s expansion. Her strategic vision, combined with her expertise in both European and global markets, is set to contribute to the continued evolution of Miu Miu, with the aim of further increasing the brand’s value and visibility worldwide.

This article was updated on Thursday, February 13, at 1:19 PM with additional information.