Moda Operandi appoints fashion directors

Luxury online platform Moda Operandi has roped in Lisa Aiken as Fashion Director, women’s and Josh Peskowitz as Fashion Director of men’s. The company said, both Aiken and Peskowitz will report to Moda Operandi CEO Ganesh Srivats at the company's New York City headquarters.

Commenting on their appointments, Srivats, said in a statement: ”Individually, Lisa and Josh have unparalleled experience and are without a doubt the global leaders in their fields. Together, and alongside our growing best-in-class team, they’re a force who’ll help further Moda toward its mission of giving customers direct access to the best fashion creativity in the world.”

Aiken joins Moda Operandi from Yoox Net-a-Porter Group in London, where she spent seven years and most recently served as retail fashion director. Prior to that, Aiken held editorial, marketing, and buying positions at luxury e-commerce brands Mytheresa.com and Matchesfashion.com. The company added that Aiken will be responsible for further refining the voice, designer mix, and product assortment of Moda Operandi’s women’s business.

Peskowitz most recently co-founded Magasin, a men’s clothing boutique in Los Angeles. Prior to that, Josh was men’s fashion director at Bloomingdales, acted as the men’s style director at Gilt Groupe, and held a number of editorial positions at publications including Esquire and The Fader. Peskowitz will be responsible for shaping the creative direction and editorial voice of the recently launched men’s fashion business at Moda Operandi.

Picture credit:Moda Operandi