Moda Operandi names new chief merchant

Moda Operandi has named a new chief merchant. April Hennig has been senior vice president and chief merchandising officer of Moda Operandi. The news was reported by WWD.

Hennig’s role is brand new for the company. In her new role she will oversee product strategy, category expansion, merchandise planning, and brand partnerships and experiences. She will officially step into this role on August 30.

Moda Operandi’s CEO Jim Gold has been revamping the executive team this year. Recently, Gold has added Dermott Sullivan as chief operating officer, Don Allen as chief information officer, and Mark McClendon as senior vice president of global marketing and sales. Gold only recently stepped into his role this past May after serving as interim CEO since January. Previously, he was chief merchandising officer at Neiman Marcus.

Henning is a highly experienced fashion industry professional with an impressive track record. Previously, she was president of Jonathan Simkhai, where she helped increase revenue at the brand. Prior to that, she worked at Bergdorf Goodman as vice president and divisional merchandise manager, where she oversaw women’s contemporary ready-to-wear, handbags, and jewelry.

Moda Operandi recently secured a significant investment from new investors, including G Squared, and existing investors including New Enterprise Associates, and Andrés Santo Domingo, husband to Moda Operandi founder, Lauren Santo Domingo. According to sources, the company generates between 150 to 200 million dollars in revenue.