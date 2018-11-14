Moda Operandi names new fashion directors

Lisa Aiken has been appointed Moda Operandi's new women's fashion director, and Josh Peskowitz has been named the company's new men's fashion director.

Aiken was previously fashion director of Yoox-Net-a-Porter. Prior to that, she was editor of Mytheresa.com and she's worked at Matchesfashion.com as a fashion editor.

Peskowitz is the cofounder of Los Angeles-based men’s clothing boutique Magasin. Prior to that, he was men’s fashion director at Bloomingdales, and before that men’s style director at Gilt.com.

Both Aiken and Peskowtiz will be based in Moda Operandi's New York headquarters. In a statement, Ganesh Srivats, CEO of Moda Operandi, said: “Lisa’s international experience, fresh, forward-looking point of view, and uncanny ability to scout and nurture emerging talent perfectly aligns with Moda’s mission. Josh’s cultural savvy, deep appreciation of how the men’s fashion consumer is evolving, along with an understanding of craftsmanship perfectly position him to define and scale Moda’s menswear business.”