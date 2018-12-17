Moda Operandi names senior vice-president of fashion buying

Luxury online retailer Moda Operandi has named Puja Clarke as senior vice-president of fashion buying and e-commerce.

Clarke joins from Tesla, where she served as general manager of global merchandise and e-commerce. Prior to that, Clarke was vice president of global retail merchandising at Marc Jacobs, director of global merchandising at Burberry in London, and also held merchandising roles at Prada in the US and Asia.

In her new role, she will report to Moda Operandi chief executive Ganesh Srivats, who joined in August, having been vice president of Tesla, and will be based at the company’s New York headquarters.

Her responsibilities will be to optimise both the customer and brand experiences, as well as oversee Moda Operandi’s buying and e-commerce across women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, jewellery, menswear, and home.

Commenting on her appointment, Clarke said in a statement: “Moda Operandi’s mission of digitally connecting the customer directly to the best fashion brands was the reason I found Moda so compelling. Moda’s business model allows it to challenge the traditional way luxury products are sold today, giving the customer insider access to full, unedited collections, while also providing brands valuable data-driven insights directly from the customer.”