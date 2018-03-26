ModCloth taps former Bonobos CFO Antonio Nieves as new CEO

ModCloth has officially tapped the talents of Antonio Nieves to streamline the company's growth. The fashion-forward retailer confirmed that Nieves will be taking over the role as chief executive officer officially.

As the former chief financial officer of Bonobos, Nieves will work with Modcloth to help build the brand. He also previously worked at Modcloth as chief financial officer, before finally returning now to serve as CEO. In this role, he will have to work with Modcloth as its currently under Walmart Inc. since its acquisition last year.

The retail giant acquired the e-commerce retailer last year in March to help boost its name in fashion. According to Recode.net, the Modcloth was sold to Walmart for under 50 million dollars. The retailer then proceeded to acquire menswear brand Bonobos later that year, furthering Walmart's fashion offerings.

In working under the parent company, it seems Nieves willto work strengthen the brand and focus on the domestic market, as reported by WWD. “The beauty of the Walmart organization is that you’ve got a lot of brilliant individuals who are experts in their field,” Nieves told the publication. He also plans to launch other marketing channels for the company starting this year. As ModCloth has mostly focused on its online website, it'll be interesting to see how the label moves forward.

Previously, the company's former CEO Matthew Kaness served the role in San Francisco. According to Recode.net, it was reported that Walmart decided ModCloth's CEO should be based in Los Angeles. With Nieves filling the head role of CEO, he will help oversee the company through the brand's headquarters in the city.

Photos: ModCloth.com