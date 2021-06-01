Moncler taps Nike veteran as chief brand officer

Italian luxury label Moncler has appointed Nike veteran Gino Fisanotti to the newly created position of chief brand officer, effective June 7.

In his new role, Gino will be responsible for “strengthening the connections between creativity, collections, product categories and communications” to enhance Moncler’s multichannel customer experience.

He joins from Nike where he spent the past 23 years, first as product presentation coordinator before working his way up over the years to eventually become the sportswear giant’s creative officer.

In his new position, Gino will report directly to CEO and chair Remo Ruffini and will join Moncler’s strategic committee as strategic director.

Ruffini said in a statement: “Due to his professional background and strong brand building knowledge gained during his extensive international career, Gino is the ideal candidate to support me in shaping Moncler’s further development towards a consumer culture company driven by purpose, experience, and a sense of community, while drawing inspiration from different worlds including entertainment, sports, art and music.

“Together with Gino, we will continue to push cultural and creative frontiers beyond fashion and beyond luxury.”

Moncler also announced that chief marketing and operating officer Roberto Eggs will assume the role of chief business strategy and global markets officer.