Moose Knuckles names new artistic director

Moose Knuckles, the Montreal-based luxury outerwear and ready-to-wear label, has named Carlos Nazario as its global artistic director, effective immediately.

In the newly created role, Nazario will oversee Moose Knuckles’ collection design, image, content, brick-and-mortar presentation, and marketing/communication expressions across all channels.

Nazario is a leading fashion editor, stylist and creative consultant and has served as a stylist and guest creative consultant for recent Moose Knuckles campaigns. He is also the global fashion director at i-D, a role he will retain.

Image: Moose Knuckles SS23

Victor Luis, chairman at Moose Knuckles, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome Carlos as the Global Artistic Director of Moose Knuckles. He has made his mark on fashion and culture through an understanding of consumers and the industry as a whole with his many creative projects. We could not be more excited by the clarity of his vision for Moose Knuckles.

“We look forward to taking the next step in our brand’s evolution together as we inspire customers in new ways while staying true to the irreverent nature, uncompromising craftsmanship and attention to quality that defines the Moose Knuckles brand.”

Carlos Nazario joins Moose Knuckles as its global artistic director

Commenting on his new role, Nazario added: “I am excited to join Moose Knuckles as global artistic director. Alongside the team, we will develop a new vision for the brand across product categories and communication channels. The brand has a strong foundation, built upon creating the warmest luxury outerwear on the market.

“We have an incredible opportunity to broaden the scope of the brand and write the next chapter which will be rooted in modern and innovative product design and communication.”

This news follows Moose Knuckles targeted Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) strategic growth strategy last year, where the Canadian luxury brand opened a 10,760 square-foot showroom in Milan, Italy.

The opening in November 2022 was to support the brand’s global expansion, adding to its upgraded Montreal headquarters, a new office in the heart of the Soho district of New York City and in the Jing’an district of Shanghai, China.