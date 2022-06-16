Moose Knuckles strengthens leadership team

Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has announced several new hires to strengthen its leadership team to execute its long-term strategy and to “fuel growth”.

The new organisational structure blends “experience, innovation and creativity,” explains Moose Knuckles to power the brand’s product strategy in its core outerwear, ready-to-wear and accessory categories to propel the company forward.

This includes naming seasoned omni-channel retail executive Josh Puritz, who most recently served as vice president, men’s global merchandising and US retail at Theory, as head merchant.

Puritz joins Moose Knuckles leadership team alongside Julia Yu as senior director of collaborations and Katherine Correia as vice president of product development. They will each “lead global teams toward excellence in execution in channel merchandising strategies, product ideation, product development and customer experience improvements”.

Prior to joining Moose Knuckles, Yu held senior level roles at Barneys New York and Alexander Wang, working in business development and strategic partnerships, while Correia has worked at Jack Wolfskin and The North Face on product development and sourcing.

Victor Luis, chairman and chief executive of Moose Knuckles Canada, said in a statement: "Moose Knuckles Canada continues to innovate in bringing fashion and function to the luxury outerwear space and we’re pleased to be reinforcing our teams as we keep up with the rapid pace of our global growth. Josh, Julia, and Katherine bring extensive experiences as proven leaders in their field, and I could not be more excited to see their impact on our brand and product."

In addition, Moose Knuckles former chief product officer Noah Stern has transitioned to senior advisor for the company. Stern will retain the title of active board member.