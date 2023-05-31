More changes at Nike as new Converse CEO announced

US sportswear giant Nike is continuing to reshuffle its leadership team, this time with the appointment of Jared Carver as the new CEO and president at footwear label Converse.

Carver has worked for the past four years as the vice president and general manager of Converse’s North America business, where he was credited with unlocking “strong growth” in the company’s key market.

He’s also served in other roles within the business, including VP/GM of Global Digital Direct; VP of strategy; and director, strategy, and business development for Converse's European headquarters.

He will take on the top job at the cult sneaker company from June 1, succeeding Scott Uzzell who has been at the company’s helm since January 2019, and who is transitioning to a new role as vice president and general manager of Nike’s North America business.

Leadership reshuffle at Nike

The news comes hot on the heels of a series of senior appointments at Nike announced last week as the sportswear behemoth looks to “deepen its consumer-led growth and marketplace advantage”.

The reshuffle included Heidi O’Neill adjusting her title from president, consumer, and marketplace to president, consumer, product and brand.

Craig Williams, who was formerly the president of the Jordan Brand, became president, geographies and marketplace, while Matthew Friend, EVP & CFO at Nike, expanded his responsibilities to include procurement, global places and services, and demand and supply chain management.

Additionally, Andy Champion, Nike’s COO, took on a new leadership role as managing director, strategic business ventures - a position that will see him work with the brand’s president and CEO, John Donahoe, on pursuing new business opportunities.

Commenting on the reshuffle at the time, Donahoe said: “We’re driving even greater focus and integration across our business and teams through these changes, doubling down on what Nike does best: seamlessly serving athletes with compelling product.

“Our brand momentum is strong, our innovation pipeline is unmatched, and our strategy is working. What continues to be clear is that there’s so much more potential ahead of us.

“These shifts will allow us to streamline our focus across product, brand storytelling and marketplace, mining deep consumer insights to deliver breakthrough innovation and engagement, while building long-term growth and profitability.”