More Clarks executives exit following CEO departure

Clarks has reportedly said farewell to more of its executives just weeks after the departure of its former chief executive officer, Jonathan Ram.

Managing director of the UK and Ireland Bob Neville and chief product officer Victoria Jones are believed to have exited their posts according to Drapers, news that was seemingly confirmed by the duo’s updated work statuses on their individual LinkedIn profiles.

Neville’s departure comes just under a year on from his initial appointment at the footwear retailer, which he joined after spending 30 years in Hong Kong leading teams for Under Armour, New Balance and Adidas.

Jones, meanwhile, had joined Clarks in 2018, first taking on the position of head of retail marketing for the UK and Europe before later stepping into her most recent role in 2021.

Their exits follow that of Ram’s, who stepped down from the helm position after just two years, during which time he had been tasked with future-proofing the business and building a foundation for sustainable growth.

Despite a number of efforts to position Clarks in new markets and place the retailer in front of younger consumers, trouble began brewing towards the end of 2023, when it was revealed that 103 global jobs at the retailer were made redundant due to difficult economic conditions.

In light of Ram stepping down, Clarks’ chairman Colin Li and other directors formed an interim executive committee to lead the business pending a new CEO appointment.