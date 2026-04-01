Morleys appoints Melanie Smallwood as chief trading officer

Morley Department Stores Limited (Morleys), the London-based independent department store chain, has appointed Melanie Smallwood to the newly created position of chief trading officer (CTO).

Smallwood will join the group in April, reporting directly to the chief executive officer of Morleys, Ray Clacher.

Smallwood brings more than 30 years of senior retail leadership experience to the role. Her career includes tenures at UK luxury retailers such as Harrods, where she managed the womenswear and kidswear divisions, and Harvey Nichols, where she served as global buying director. Most recently, Smallwood held the position of chief commercial and brand partnerships officer at Global Fashion Group (GFG), overseeing strategy across 12 countries.

Strategic leadership expansion

In her capacity as CTO, Smallwood will assume full responsibility for the buying and merchandising functions of the group, reporting to the CEO and the board. This appointment follows a series of senior leadership changes at Morleys, including the arrival of Judd Wilson as chief financial officer (CFO) in October and Clacher as CEO in January.

Bernard Dreesmann, chairman of Morleys, stated that the board is delighted to welcome Smallwood during a critical period for the business. Dreesmann noted that the new management team, combined with a multi-million pound investment in the Jolly’s of Bath store opening later this year, reflects a commitment to the independent department store sector.

Future outlook for high street mainstay

Morleys, which will celebrate its centenary in 2027, operates as a cornerstone of the British high street. Clacher expressed confidence in the appointment, noting that Smallwood is well known within the premium and luxury retail sectors.

“I look forward to working with Melanie and all the senior team to show that the community department is still a vital mainstay of the British high street,” Clacher added. Smallwood is expected to begin her tenure at the company following Easter.