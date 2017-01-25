Moss Bros appoints new Buying Director

- Prachi Singh |
-
Moss Bros, UK’s high-street men’s wear retailer has announced Nick Reed as its new buying director, says a report by Retail Gazette. Reed has left his previous role as creative and design director at Charles Tyrwhitt to join Moss Bros.
The report adds that Reeds new responsibility at Moss Bros will include increasing sales at its brick-and-mortar as well as online platform. He worked at Charles Tyrwhitt for almost eight years, which included four years stint as buying director and three years as creative and design director.
In its recent trading update for the 23 weeks to January 7, 2017, the retailers posted like for like sales growth of 6.1 percent and total sales rise of 7.6 percent against the same period last year. The company operating 128 stores said that it opened seven new stores in the second half of this fiscal.
More news
Most read
-
Brexit to continue boosting tourist spend in the UK throughout 2017
-
G-Star Raw launches Research II Capsule Collection at Paris Men's Fashion Week
-
Melania Trump channels Jackie-O in Ralph Lauren
-
Paris fashion takes on the great men's suit conundrum at PMFW
-
Dior blasts sweatshirt culture in rave Paris show
-
Spring Summer 2018 Key Accessories Trends
-
French lingerie show says knickers to Victoria's Secret