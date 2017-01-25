Moss Bros appoints new Buying Director

Moss Bros, UK’s high-street men’s wear retailer has announced Nick Reed as its new buying director, says a report by Retail Gazette. Reed has left his previous role as creative and design director at Charles Tyrwhitt to join Moss Bros.

The report adds that Reeds new responsibility at Moss Bros will include increasing sales at its brick-and-mortar as well as online platform. He worked at Charles Tyrwhitt for almost eight years, which included four years stint as buying director and three years as creative and design director.

In its recent trading update for the 23 weeks to January 7, 2017, the retailers posted like for like sales growth of 6.1 percent and total sales rise of 7.6 percent against the same period last year. The company operating 128 stores said that it opened seven new stores in the second half of this fiscal.