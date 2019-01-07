Moss Bros names Gareth Jones as non-executive director

Gareth Jones, the former chief executive at Missguided, has been named as a non-executive director of men’s tailoring retailer, Moss Bros.

Jones, who left the online fashion retailer in May 2018, will join the Moss Bros board on January 14.

He will also become chairman of the Remuneration Committee at Moss Bros in May 2019, when, as part of its board’s succession planning, the incumbent, Zoe Morgan, retires after serving six years on the board.

Moss Bros chairman Debbie Hewitt said in a statement: “As well as his strong digital and online experience, he brings broad strategic, brand and commercial skills, along with international consumer insight. I am sure that he will add considerable value to our Board and we look forward to working with him.”

Prior to working at Missguided, Jones was deputy chief executive and chief operating officer at e-tailer Shop Direct, which he joined in 2009 and oversaw the successful transformation of the retail business from a catalogue business to a pure online operation.