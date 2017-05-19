Moss Bros’s audit committee chairman to retire after next AGM

Moss Bros Group has announced that as part of its board succession planning, Bryan Portman, chairman of the audit committee since 2011, intends to retire from the board following the company’s AGM on May 18, 2018.

Commenting on the development, Debbie Hewitt, the board Chairman said in a statement, “On behalf of the whole board, I would like to thank Bryan for the outstanding contribution that he has made, and continues to make to Moss Bros. We are appreciative of his support in ensuring that the execution of our Board succession planning is done in a well-orchestrated manner, giving us plenty of time to secure and induct his successor.”

Picture:Facebook/Moss Bros