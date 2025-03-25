Mugler appoints new Creative Director

French fashion house Mugler has appointed Miguel Castro Freitas as its new creative director. The house announced the news on social media. Castro Freitas replaces Casey Cadwallader, who had been at the creative helm of the brand since 2018.

“It is an honor to join the spectacular house of Mugler," said Castro Freitas. "As one of the greatest couturiers of the 20th century, Mugler redefined the power and boundaries of fashion. Along with the team, I am thrilled to bring my own vision, narrative, and emotion to this monumental legacy.”

Castro Freitas has previously worked for brands such as Sportmax, Dries Van Noten, and Christian Dior Couture.

Mugler was founded by Manfred Thierry Mugler, who passed away in early 2022. However, he had not been actively involved with the fashion house for twenty years.