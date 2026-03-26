Mulberry appoints Christopher Kane as creative director of RTW

British heritage brand Mulberry has named Christopher Kane as the creative director of a women’s ready-to-wear collection set to be unveiled in September. The line will then become available in store and online from January 2027.

The appointment marks a return to the seasonal clothing category for Mulberry, which had previously supplied clothing and footwear up until 2020, when it ended its licensing agreement with Onward Luxury Group.

The company has since embarked on a turnaround strategy, ‘Back to the Mulberry Spirit’, with a central mission of returning to profitability. At the crux of the plan is a major brand refresh, which intends to reinstate the brand’s British identity.

Kane’s appointment is therefore apt, given that the British designer has long been considered a staple of the local industry. Since closing his eponymous brand in 2023, Kane has slowly been returning to the fashion world, namely serving as guest designer of Self-Portrait’s residency programme.

Mulberry still at early stages of turnaround efforts

Speaking on this latest venture, Kane said in a statement that he was honoured to join “a brand with such a rich British heritage and a deep commitment to craft”. “I look forward to working closely with Andrea [Baldo, CEO] and the team to create a new chapter of ready-to-wear,” he added.

Baldo commented that Kane’s arrival was an “important moment for Mulberry as we open a new chapter for ready-to-wear”. “His vision resonates strongly with Mulberry’s heritage and the spirit of British creativity that defines the house. Together we look forward to evolving Mulberry’s creative language beyond accessories and shaping a compelling future for ready-to-wear on a global stage,” Baldo continued.

Since Baldo’s appointment to Mulberry’s helm in 2024, the brand has enjoyed renewed momentum, despite being “early in the turnaround”, Baldo noted in its H1 report. For the 26 weeks ended September 27, 2025, group revenue declined 4 percent due to softer market conditions and store closures in Asia, however, gross margin improved to 69 percent.

“We’re strengthening our margin and improving our cash position through a greater focus on full-price sales and disciplined cost management, while our refreshed product offer and creative direction are reconnecting the brand with customers,” Baldo said at the time.