Mulberry group finance director to resign

Charles Anderson, group finance director at Mulberry, has announced his intention to resign from the British luxury brand. He will step down from the board with effect from 31 January 2025, but will remain in a supportive role until 1 August to assist with the handover and transition.

In a regulatory filing, Mulberry said that its board has begun a process to identify a successor, with a further announcement to be made in due course. Anderson first joined Mulberry mid-2019, after serving in a variety of roles at Ted Baker over the course of 17 years.

At Mulberry, he was acknowledged for his “valuable contribution to the group over the past five years” by chairman of the company, Chris Roberts. In his comment, Roberts added: “His leadership, particularly over the last year, has been instrumental in steering the business through a very challenging period. We wish him every success in his future endeavours."

In his own statement, Anderson said: "I would like to thank the board and my colleagues for their support in my time as group finance director. Mulberry is an iconic brand and it has been a privilege to be part of its journey. I am confident that Mulberry is well-positioned for future success and I wish the team all the best in the years ahead."