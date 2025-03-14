Myer announces key leadership appointments following Apparel Brands merger

Following its merger with Apparel Brands, Australian department store chain Myer has announced key leadership appointments. Kathy Karabatsas will assume the role of group chief financial officer on March 14, 2025, succeeding Matt Jackman, who departs after eight years to explore new ventures.

Karabatsas brings extensive experience from senior leadership roles in retail and consumer goods, including as CFO and managing director at David Jones, and finance director at Lion Dairy & Drinks.

Myer has also strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Megan Collins as chief people officer, commencing April 28, 2025. Collins brings over 25 years of global and domestic human resources experience from companies such as Newcrest Mining, Treasury Wine Estates, and General Electric (GE). Belinda Slifkas has been appointed chief merchandise officer, tasked with leading the merchandise, buying, and planning team. Slifkas, with over three decades of international wholesale and retail experience, currently serves as Myer’s general merchandise manager for apparel, home, and entertainment.

Further bolstering its leadership, Myer welcomed Mark Medwell as chief information officer in February 2025. Medwell joins from the Cotton On Group, where he oversaw end-to-end technology for over 1,400 stores across 23 countries. Darren Wedding commenced as chief supply chain officer in March 2025, joining from Super Retail Group.

With the Apparel Brands transaction now complete, Myer Group will integrate Sass & Bide, Marcs, and David Lawrence into its Myer Exclusive Brands portfolio, aiming to enhance performance and improve operational efficiencies within the new group structure.

Myer Executive Chair Olivia Wirth stated, “These leadership changes significantly enhance our capability to drive the next phase of growth for the expanded Myer Group. The new appointments bring world-class expertise in multi-brand and department store environments, and a proven track record of financial, retail, and supply chain success.”