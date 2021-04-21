Mytheresa appoints new president of North America

Online fashion retailer Mytheresa is strengthening its presence in the United States. On Wednesday, the company announced the appointment of Heather Kaminetsky as president North America. She will take up the post on June 1, after which she will lead all customer-related activities in North America, including communications, personal shopping and affiliate marketing, the e-commerce specialist announced.

The North America chief designate has many years of experience in the fashion and digital industries, according to her future employer. Most recently, she served as chief brand officer at online shoe retailer M.Gemi, and prior to that, she worked for well-known companies such as Net-a-Porter, Borderfree and Barneys New York, among others.

The appointment came as part of a stronger strategic focus on the U.S. market. "Building a dedicated customer-facing team in North America is the next logical step in Mytheresa's aggressive expansion strategy to grow brand awareness and market share in the U.S. and Canada," the company said. At the same time, Mytheresa announced the launch of an extensive brand campaign.

In the first half of the current fiscal year, the online retailer said it already generated 11.5 percent of its total sales in the United States. The country is an "important growth market" for Mytheresa, CEO Michael Kliger said in a statement. He added that setting up its own local team is now a "gamechanger" for the company.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English by Kelly Press.