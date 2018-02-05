N Brown announces appointment of three senior executives

N Brown Group plc has announced that Adam Warne, Alyson Fadil and Phil Barnes will be joining the company as Chief Information Officer, Chief People Officer and Director of Supply Chain respectively. The company said, Barnes will start this month, while Warne and Fadil beginning in April. Warne and Fadil, the company added, will report directly into the company’s CEO, Angela Spindler. Warne will lead technology innovation and the enhancement of IT services across the group, while Fadil will lead the people team.

Commenting on the new positions, CEO Angela Spindler said in a statement: “I am delighted to be strengthening our senior team with these new appointments. They join us at an exciting time as we continue to develop our capability. Their expertise will help us accelerate our transformation to a global online retailer and ensure N Brown remains a great place to work.”

Warne, the company further said, has spent the last nine years in the technology team at AO.com. He has been in the role of group IT director for the last three and a half years. Prior to this, he developed his architecture, programme and IT service skills with roles at Skipton Building Society and EDS. Fadil, the company added, has spent the last 20 years building culture, people policy and talent in retail businesses. She joins N Brown from Missguided, prior to which she held senior posts at Sofology and Selfridges.

Barnes will be reporting into Ralph Tucker, Chief Product and Supply Officer, and will lead the team to further advance the company’s customer service proposition. Barnes has a strong supply chain background joining from SIG plc where he was responsible for delivering their transformation programme across Europe.

Picture:N Brown Plc website