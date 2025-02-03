N Brown appoints first chief customer operations officer

UK-based online fashion retailer N Brown Group has appointed Clare Empson as its first chief customer operations officer.

Empson, who joined the company in January 2024 as director of supply chain, will now oversee the entire customer journey, including supply chain, customer service, and customer insights.

Commenting on Empson's promotion to the newly created role, Steve Johnson, the company’s interim chair and Group CEO said: “At the heart of our strategic transformation is a commitment to aligning N Brown’s structure with our customers’ needs and elevating their experience as they interact with our brands.”

“The creation of the new chief customer operations officer role, which I’m delighted Clare will be stepping into, directly addresses this fundamental objective, bringing responsibility for the entire customer journey under a single remit,” he added.

This new role reflects N Brown's focus on aligning its structure with customer needs and enhancing their experience.

“I’m delighted to be taking on this new role at an exciting time for N Brown as we continue our evolution into a pureplay digital e-tailer, serving our loyal and otherwise underserved customers, offering them the best possible service at every stage of their journey,” added Empson.