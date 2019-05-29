N Brown appoints new chief brand officer

N Brown Group plc has appointed former Missguided chief customer officer, Kenyatte Nelson, as the group’s new chief brand officer, effective 3 June.

In his new role, Nelson will report directly to CEO Steve Johnson, and will lead the drive to strengthen the group’s brands to ensure they better resonate with their customer bases, the company said. Prior to this role, Nelson has worked across the consumer and retail sectors with companies including Shop Direct Group, where he was group marketing and creative director, and most recently at Missguided, where he was chief customer officer.

Commenting on the appointment in a statement, CEO Steve Johnson, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Kenyatte to N Brown and I look forward to working with him as we deliver our digital, retail-led, customer centric strategy.”