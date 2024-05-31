N Brown CEO joins Currys board

Steve Johnson, the chief executive officer of fashion group N Brown, is set to join the board of electrical retailer Currys from June 1.

Johnson, who initially joined N Brown in early 2016, has served as the company’s CEO since February 2019 and has been interim executive chair from May 2024.

Prior to N Brown, which owns the likes of JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo, he had held the role of financial services marketing and product director for Shop Direct Group Limited and had been in various senior executive positions at Sainsbury’s and Halifax.

Speaking on the appointment, chair of Currys’ board, Ian Dyson, said that Johnson had a “strong track record of retail leadership and brings a wealth of experience from a number of large online retail and financial services businesses”.

Notably, Johnson’s entrance into the Currys team comes months after Frasers Group, one of N Brown’s shareholders, snapped up a stake in the British retailer, with the fashion conglomerate now holding the equivalent of 6.6 percent of Currys’ total share capital.

Frasers Group first began investing in N Brown in late 2022, and has since taken its stake to 20.02 percent, becoming the company’s second largest shareholder.