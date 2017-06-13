N Brown Chairman Andrew Higginson steps down

N Brown Group has announced that after serving nearly five years as Chairman, Andrew Higginson has informed the N Brown Board that he intends to step down in order to pursue opportunities in private equity. The company also said that Senior Independent Director Ron McMillan is leading the process to identify and appoint a new chairman and Higginson will remain in the position during the search for his replacement, and through the handover period.

Commenting on his decision, Andrew Higginson said in a media statement, "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at N Brown. It has been a privilege to Chair the company through a period of transformation to a digital business. Angela has established a strong and capable team, the benefits of which are now visible. I am stepping down in order to free up capacity to pursue opportunities within private equity in my portfolio."

"I would like to thank Andy for his support and advice since my appointment as CEO almost four years ago. Andy has led the group during a period of significant transformation and his dedication and insight have made a significant contribution to this process,” added Angela Spindler, the company’s CEO.

