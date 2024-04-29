N Brown chairman Ron McMillan to retire

N Brown has announced that Ron McMillan will be retiring as chair and stepping down from the board with effect from April 30, 2024, for personal reasons.

McMillan has been on the N Brown board for 11 years. The company’s board has decided to appoint Steve Johnson, following McMillan's departure, as interim executive chair and chief executive officer until a new permanent chair is appointed.

Commenting on the development, Steve Johnson said in a statement: "Ron has made a significant contribution as chair and has played a critical role in the transformation of this company."

The company said that Meg Lustman, independent non-executive director, will assume the role of interim chair of the nominations and governance committee until a permanent successor is appointed.

The company further added that Vicky Mitchell, an independent non-executive director, will step down in order to focus on other professional commitments following the conclusion of the annual general meeting in July 2024.