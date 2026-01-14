N Brown creates COO role, appoints Natalie Rogers to enhance operational execution

British digital retail platform N Brown has announced the appointment of Natalie Rogers to the newly established position of chief operating officer (COO). The strategic move is intended to bolster the leadership team as the group enters a phase of growth focused on operational efficiency and disciplined execution.

Executive chair and group chief executive officer Steve Johnson stated that the appointment reflects a commitment to the end-to-end execution of the transformation strategy of the company. Johnson noted that Rogers has a proven track record of delivering large-scale organisational change, making her well-positioned to drive the group's operational goals forward.

The creation of the COO role centralises accountability for the group's people, technology and supply chain functions. By consolidating these departments, the company aims to enhance end-to-end delivery and ensure closer alignment between corporate strategy and performance. This structural change is expected to facilitate faster decision-making and improve operational efficiency as the group evolves its digital and financial services capabilities.

Rogers joined the Manchester-based group in 2024 as chief people and sustainability officer. During her tenure, she led critical business transformation initiatives, including the design of a new operating model and a multi-year cultural programme. She was also responsible for delivering the group’s first double materiality assessment, ensuring that sustainability priorities were informed by stakeholder insights and customer expectations.

In her new capacity, Rogers will leverage her experience in managing complex organisational shifts to advance the ongoing business transformation. She expressed her intention to build upon the existing operating model and culture to support the delivery of the group's strategy for shareholders and customers.