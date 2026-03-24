N Brown Group appoints new chief executive officer and chair

UK-based digital retail platform N Brown Group has announced a significant leadership transition with the appointment of Dan Joy as chief executive officer (CEO) and Malcolm Le May as chair.

The leadership change follows the departure of Steve Johnson, who has left the Group by mutual agreement with the board of directors after a ten-year tenure.

Strategic shift toward financial services integration

Joy ascends to the position of CEO after serving as the CEO of financial services at the Group for the last six years. Before joining the Manchester-based retailer, Joy spent 11 years in various leadership capacities at Ikano Bank, where he held the role of group chief commercial officer. His background in consumer-facing brands is expected to provide complementary expertise to the retail operations of N Brown, alongside his established proficiency in financial services.

Le May takes over as chair, bringing four decades of experience within the banking and consumer finance sectors. His professional history includes senior roles at Provident and Vanquis, as well as several positions on both public and private boards.

Focus on inclusive retail and digital platforms

The Group operates a business model where financial services complement its digital retail presence, primarily through its core platforms JD Williams and Jacamo, as well as the Simply Be brand. The recent appointments indicate a strategic intent to expand the financial services division, utilizing the existing customer base as a primary driver for corporate growth.

Under the new leadership, N Brown intends to maintain investment in modernizing its financial offerings to align with evolving consumer requirements. The Group remains committed to an inclusive market strategy, which it believes positions the business to gain market share while serving traditionally underserved communities.

Shareholder and leadership perspectives

Joshua Alliance, the majority shareholder of N Brown, expressed gratitude for the outgoing leadership while outlining expectations for the future. Alliance noted that Johnson successfully guided the business through pivotal periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic, and progressed the strategic focus on core brands.

“I’d also like to welcome Le May and Joy to their new roles,” Alliance stated. “Both bring the knowledge and expertise to lead the business in its next phase of growth, focused on expanding our financial services offering to meet changing customer needs and capture the significant market opportunity this presents.”

Le May commented on the evolution of the business following its transition to a private entity last year. He noted that the managerial changes facilitate the strategic rationale established during the delisting process, supported by the Alliance family.

Joy added that the evolution from a catalogue-based business to an online retail and credit provider has fostered long-term customer relationships, which the Group seeks to refine further.