N Brown selects Sara Bradley as group buying director

Digital retailer N Brown Group has announced the appointment of former Debenhams trading director Sara Bradley as its new buying director for the group, effective April 27.

Bradley, who has over 20 years of experience in the industry, will help the group in its continued evolution, it said in a release, as well as elevating its product offer across each of its brands, which include the likes of Simply Be and Jacamo.

Next to her role at Debenhams, Bradley has also held senior leadership positions at Marks & Spencer, George at Asda and Dorothy Perkins.

“I am delighted to welcome Sara to N Brown,” said the group’s CEO of retail, Sarah Welsh. “She brings a wealth of experience from across the fashion industry and is a truly passionate leader who shares our ambition to deliver unique and exciting product for our customers.”

Welsh continued: “She joins us at a really exciting time for the business as we continue to elevate our fashion proposition through our differentiated brand portfolio to make our customers look and feel amazing.”