Nadine Merabi appoints new CEO to spearhead global expansion

Nadine Merabi has appointed Jacobo Hachuel as the new CEO to lead the brand’s global expansion plans.

The Manchester based brand, launched in 2015 by its namesake founder, Nadine Merabi, is best known for their partywear. Merabi taught herself how to sew after finding a lack of product she loved in the marketplace for events.

Hachuel joins the company after serving as chief strategy officer at Pangaia, where he led initiatives in market expansion, operational efficiency, and business transformation.

“At Nadine Merabi, we are committed to crafting more than just garments—we are creating moments that inspire confidence, ambition, and joy. I’m honoured to lead this next chapter of growth and work alongside a team so passionate about empowering women through our designs and values,” said Jacobo Hachuel in a statement.

In the last few years, Merabi’s following has grown rapidly with gross revenue more than doubling from 2021 to 2024. The brand has a strong online presence and is actively growing its physical footprint. The brand trialled the retail market with pop-ups in London, New York and their home in Manchester before opening their first permanent store on London’s South Molton Street five months ago.

Nadine Merabi has seen an increase in demand in the United States via its own website as more and more customers discover the brand through its wholesale partnerships with Revolve and Nordstrom.

The company said that in the past nine years the business has grown from Merabi personally making bespoke pieces for friends and family to a multimillion pound international business equally loved by both sides of the Atlantic.

The brand witnessed a period of rapid growth over the pandemic with its ‘Darcie’ pyjamas becoming a household name. The company added that led by a DTC approach with a pre-order option, categories such as bridal and festive edits would frequently be oversubscribed with customers on email alerts waiting for the next restock.

Merabi recorded a strong fourth quarter with annual revenues close to the 40 million pounds mark.