Naomi Campbell to receive Fashion Icon Award

The British Fashion Council will honour British supermodel Naomi Campbell with the Fashion Icon Award at this year’s The Fashion Awards 2019 for her “incredible contribution to the fashion industry” as well as her philanthropist work, especially in Africa.

The Fashion Icon Award is one of the Special Recognition Awards at The Fashion Awards that celebrate outstanding contributions to the fashion industry and will be presented to Campbell at the ceremony taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2.

Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council chief executive said in a statement: “We cannot think of a more deserving recipient than iconic Londoner Naomi Campbell, she has achieved exceptional work in the industry. Naomi represents female empowerment, activism and glamour and her voice is used for great impact.

“We are thrilled to present The Fashion Icon Award to Naomi and acknowledge her for her remarkable contribution to the global fashion industry and we look forward to celebrating with her in London in December.”

The Fashion Awards is the British Fashion Council’s main fundraiser for its charitable and talent support initiatives. Last year, the BFC raised over 2.3 million pounds for its charities and business support initiatives out of which 1.1 million pounds will be allocated directly to scholars and designer businesses with the remaining monies building an endowment to secure support for future generations.

Campbell’s honour comes in the same week the supermodel announced that her Fashion for Relief fundraiser will return to London with a catwalk show during London Fashion Week in September.

Image: courtesy of the British Fashion Council by Darren Gerrish