Narvar names new chief executive officer

Narvar, the post-purchase intelligence platform provider, has named Anisa Kumar as its new chief executive officer to drive the “next phase of innovation and growth”.

The move follows founder Amit Sharma's decision to shift from leading the day-to-day operations to a long-term advisory role.

The company said that Kumar, who joined Narvar in November 2021 as chief customer officer, has more than two decades of senior experience in operations, digital, and management roles at top retailers, including Levi's, Walmart, Target, and Mervyn's, and has played “a pivotal role in shaping Narvar’s customer success, services and logistics operations”.

In a statement, Sharma said: "It's been a privilege and a pleasure to build Narvar from a mere concept to a market leader. This is the perfect time in our company's evolution to pass the reins and I could not be more confident in Anisa's ability to carry the torch forward.

“I want to express my gratitude to every Narvar team member, customer, and partner who has played an instrumental role in shaping my journey thus far. Together, we've built something truly special."

On her promotion, Kumar added: "I'm honoured to have the opportunity to lead Narvar's next stage of growth and I look forward to building on Amit's legacy of leadership and innovation in creating the post-purchase category.

"As CCO, I've been laser-focused on our customers and understanding their needs and priorities. As CEO, I'll build on this foundation by harnessing AI and data intelligence to not only streamline operations but also transform every post-purchase interaction into a growth opportunity—driving customer loyalty, retention, and revenue."