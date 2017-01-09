Nautica names Lil Yachty as creative director

London - Heritage fashion and lifestyle brand Nautica is looking to “reimagine nautical style” with the announcement that rapper Lil Yachty is to serve as creative director for the brand for 2017.

Lil Yachty, who has previously acted as a face for the brand when it launched a capsule collection for Urban Outfitters, will work with Nautica to design capsule collections, as well as appear in digital and social media advertising campaigns.

The 19-year-old Atlanta-based hip hop artist’s name comes from Yachty's group of friends from highschool, called the "Yacht Club", and is where his signature nautical theme of boats and anchors and introduction to Nautica clothing originated. The rapper calls the brand a “part of me”, and he even scours the internet to find one-of-a-kind vintage Nautica pieces.

"Nautica is like a part of me," said Lil Yachty, "It's for kids, sailors, grown men, and cool people. The designs - the old designs, the new designs, I think it's dope. There's not really much out there like Nautica.”

In his role, Lil Yachty will work with the brand to design a special heritage capsule collection that will incorporate his own personal aesthetic, with some of the brand's most iconic pieces.

Nautica celebrated the announcement with the launch of a limited-edition collection of pieces curated by the rapper that included re-releases of vintage logo T-shirts, alongside the brand’s popular pullover fleeces and basics such as striped T-shirts and cashmere crew sweaters.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Lil Yachty this year," added Karen Murray, president of Nautica. "He is much more than just a music artist, he is a creative soul. His innate passion and affinity for the brand, fabulous taste level and the way he looks in our clothes, make him the perfect partner for the Nautica brand.”

Image: courtesy of Nautica