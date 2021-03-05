NBA legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson joins Fanatics board

Fanatics, a US online retailer of licensed sportswear, has appointed basketball legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson to its board.

Johnson, who is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and is a three-time NBA MVP, joins Mindy Grossman, the CEO of WW International, and Jerry Storch, the founder and CEO of Storch Advisors, as Fanatics’ independent board members.

“It’s an honor to be invited to join the Fanatics Board of Directors. I’ve been impressed with the evolution of the company and its ability to transform the industry over the past several years,” Johnson said in a release. “I am eager to be a part of its future growth and innovation that will continue across multiple sectors.”

Johnson is the chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, an investment conglomerate that provides products and services focusing primarily on ethnically diverse and underserved urban communities.

“Magic’s success in business rivals that of his success on the basketball court, and we are incredibly excited to have him join our team and help propel Fanatics forward,” said Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin.

He continued: “He’s an NBA legend and a titan in the business world, but more importantly he recognizes and leverages his platform to advance diversity and inclusion across all business sectors. He will provide invaluable direction as Fanatics continues to play a leadership role in reimagining the entire licensed sports industry.”