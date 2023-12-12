NBA’s Kyrie Irving becomes CCO and equity shareholder of Kicks Crew

Kyrie Irving, a professional basketball player for the National Basketball Association (NBA), has joined digital marketplace Kicks Crew as an equity shareholder and will further take on the role of chief community officer for the company.

In a release, Kicks Crew said that the partnership was driven by “a mutual desire to democratise the sneaker marketplace and unite communities through sneaker culture”.

In the role of chief community officer, Irving has been tasked with globally pushing for a community-centric approach, while empowering new brands and collaborations that tie art and basketball together.

Speaking on the partnership, Irving said in the release: “I’m excited to partner and invest in Kicks Crew’s vision to empower a new generation of independent consumers and thinkers. This is an empowerment play for my fellow entrepreneurs, artists, and athletes who have and want their independent visions and approaches celebrated.

“My role as chief community officer at Kicks Crew is centred around the mission of bringing all communities together through their love of sneaker culture to push forward unity and philanthropy.”