Neal J. Fox stepping down from Mark Cross

Neal J. Fox has announced he is stepping down as president and CEO of American luxury leather goods brand Mark Cross. The company is expected to name his successor in the coming weeks.

“We took what was a storied but lost American luxury brand and brought it back to life,” Fox said to WWD. “We have built a global distribution of over 75 retailers worldwide. We have built a design vernacular based on the archives of the brand, but with a distinctly modern viewpoint and, most importantly, we have reminded the affluent global customer that there is a real place in the world for distinctly American luxury."

Fox will be staying on in an advisory capacity with the company until a successor is named. While he has no concrete plans for where he is going next, he is seeking new opportunities.