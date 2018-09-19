Neiman Marcus announces senior executive changes

Neiman Marcus Group has announced changes to the senior executive team. The company said, Carrie Tharp and Adam Orvos have both expanded oversight to deliver Geoffroy van Raemdonck’s strategy to transform the business and position Neiman Marcus Group to create a new, engaging, luxury retail experience for global customers. These two promotions, alongside the addition earlier this month of Darcy Penick as President, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus added, complement the existing senior executive team.

“These key promotions, new hires, and team refinements ensure that Neiman Marcus Group is in the best position to lead in digital and data excellence, drive growth, and deliver on our goals to continue to elevate the company as one of the world’s most prestigious luxury retailers in the world,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group in a statement.

Neiman Marcus promotes two senior executives

Tharp, the company said, who joined the company as senior vice president, chief marketing officer in September 2016 has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer. She will oversee the evolution of data and digital analytical tools to enhance omni-channel experiences, with an emphasis on customer engagement. With this evolution, Tharp’s team expands to include Lindy Rawlinson, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and ecommerce, and a new hire, Stefanie Tsen, who will join Neiman Marcus Group on October 1, 2018 as Senior Vice President, omni-channel customer experiences.

Adam Orvos, who started at Neiman Marcus Group in April as chief financial officer, is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded role, Neiman Marcus added that Orvos will ensure operational excellence and deliberate performance management through oversight of functional areas that lead the success of the company’s strategy including Information technology and cyber security, supply chain and operations, and legal. As a member of his team, Tracy Preston, senior vice president, general counsel, will also expand her responsibility as Chief Compliance Officer.

Neiman Marcus reorganises merchandising teams

Darcy Penick, President, Bergdorf Goodman, who returned to Neiman Marcus Group earlier this month from ShopBop will lead the Bergdorf Goodman brand, including its online enterprise and two Manhattan based flagship locations, with a focus on digital transformation.

The company further said that merchandising continues to be a key pillar of the company’s strategic plan, and to that end, Jim Gold, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, is reorganizing his team. Melissa Lowenkron joins Neiman Marcus from Bergdorf Goodman as General Merchandise Manager of accessories, including ladies shoes, handbags, designer jewellery, and precious jewels. Also Lisa Kazor is broadening her leadership as General Merchandise Manager of all of women’s apparel, while Russ Patrick continues as General Merchandise Manager of men’s, children’s, and home; and beauty reporting directly to Gold.

Picture:Facebook/Neiman Marcus